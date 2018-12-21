Gov. Haslem remembers Marine killed in training accident

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Tennessee Marine killed during a training accident is being laid to rest this weekend.
U.S. Marine Cpl. William Carter Ross, of Hendersonville, died earlier this month after two military aircraft collided during a refueling exercise off the coast of Japan. Four other Marines also died.
Governor Bill Haslam released a statement ahead of Ross' funeral.
”All Tennesseans should be proud of this decorated U.S. Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice to help keep all Americans safe,” Haslam said. “We extend our condolences and prayers to Carter’s parents, his younger sisters and his friends."
Ross enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2016. He worked in aircraft maintenance and refueling. He intended on becoming a crew master in the Marine Corps.
Ross is survived by his parents, Todd and Michelle Ross, and his sisters, Katherine and Sarah.
The funeral is at Long Hollow Baptist Church, 3031 Long Hollow Pike in Hendersonville Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.