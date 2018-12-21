5 Great Things: Deputy spends thousands on gifts for children, FedEx Cares supplies students with new coats

By Kym Clark | December 21, 2018 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 3:55 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With so many people on Santa's "good" list this week, I practically closed my eyes and pointed to pick out this week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South.

MS donation closet helps child abuse victims

Albree’s Closet, the first of its kind necessities resource closet, opened in Tate County, Mississippi. It’s aimed at children who have been removed from their homes by Child Protective Services. It was started by the Aunt of little Albree Latimer, who died from child abuse injuries.

Deputy spends thousands of dollars on gifts for children

An unnamed Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy spent thousands of his own money to help 25 children. He bought them a variety of gifts, including bikes, for Christmas.

FedEx Cares teams with Operation Warm to give students new coats

FedEx Cares and Operation Warm teamed up to give students at Winchester Elementary School 650 brand new coats.

MPD partners with Secret Order of Boll Weevils to replace stolen gifts

The Memphis Police Department, The Secret Order of Boll Weevils and Target stepped in to buy gifts for nearly a dozen families whose homes were burglarized.

Memphis police buy gym equipment for elementary school

The Memphis Police Department Training Academy heard about a need for gym equipment for Hawkins Mill Elementary and raised $1,200 to buy sports equipment, including a brand-new basketball goal.

