5 Great Things: Deputy spends thousands on gifts for children, FedEx Cares supplies students with new coats

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With so many people on Santa's "good" list this week, I practically closed my eyes and pointed to pick out this week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South.
Albree’s Closet, the first of its kind necessities resource closet, opened in Tate County, Mississippi. It’s aimed at children who have been removed from their homes by Child Protective Services. It was started by the Aunt of little Albree Latimer, who died from child abuse injuries.
An unnamed Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy spent thousands of his own money to help 25 children. He bought them a variety of gifts, including bikes, for Christmas.
FedEx Cares and Operation Warm teamed up to give students at Winchester Elementary School 650 brand new coats.
The Memphis Police Department, The Secret Order of Boll Weevils and Target stepped in to buy gifts for nearly a dozen families whose homes were burglarized.
The Memphis Police Department Training Academy heard about a need for gym equipment for Hawkins Mill Elementary and raised $1,200 to buy sports equipment, including a brand-new basketball goal.
