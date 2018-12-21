Man charged after Chicago police officers killed by train

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) – As Chicago prepares to bid farewell to two police officers killed in the line of duty, the man authorities say sparked the tragedy by twice firing a gun appeared in court Thursday.
Edward Brown is accused of firing off a gun, sparking a chain of events that ended with the deaths of Chicago Police officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary.
Brown has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies.
His bond was set at $200,000.
Investigators said the 24-year-old prep chef admitted to finding a 30-caliber pistol and ammunition in an alley after he stopped to relieve himself while on the way home from work.
The weapon’s owner said he misplaced it while taking out the garbage.
Prosecutors said Brown eventually went onto the train tracks and fired the weapon twice, which touched off an alert from a ShotSpotter sensor.
Marmolejo and Gary arrived at the area and were struck and killed by a commuter train as they searched for their suspect.
"The defendant observed the officers' SUV and ran back up the embankment to the train tracks. Defendant then ran southbound,” prosecutor Guy Lisuzzo said. “Defendant then ran east across the tracks and across the front of a Metra train as it pulled into the station that was on the third set of tracks from the west and was headed north."
Brown’s court appearance comes as Chicago prepares to say goodbye to the fallen officers, who were both devoted husbands and fathers.
Relatives said Brown, who has lived in the South Side Rosemoor neighborhood all his life, has never been in trouble, and they hope he won’t be too harshly judged because of an awful mistake.
Brown’s attorney said his client is “devastated” by the officers’ deaths, calling what happened an unfortunate series of events.
