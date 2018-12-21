Mayor Strickland joins Tigers coach Penny Hardaway for toy giveaway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland the Memphis Tigers gave back to children in need Friday.
Earlier this month, Tiger fans donated toys for distribution over the holidays.
On Friday, Tigers head basketball coach Penny Hardaway said it’s important for those who can to give back during this time of year.
“Everyone is not fortunate enough to be able to afford toys or clothes during these holidays,” said Hardaway. “The ones that are should help.”
More than 100 children received toys through this effort.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.