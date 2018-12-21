Memphis artist uses re-purposed Christmas trees to help domestic violence victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After overcoming abuse, Memphis artist Jasmin Cage is using her past to give back and encourage others.
She chops old Christmas trees, cuts them into 88 small pieces, paints them and turns them into one-of-a-kind Christmas ornaments in her house turned art studio.
“There’s Elvis and Dolly because we love Elvis and Dolly. There’s an astronaut because I was obsessed with space when I was a kid,” said Cage.
She turned the hobby into a business called LYT Ornaments, which stands for “Last Years Trees.”
But there’s a deeper meaning behind the paint brushes.
“The holidays can be tough for me because my family is so fractured, so doing something like this in the holiday season is beneficial for me,” said Cage.
25 percent of each ornament goes to Janie’s Fund, an organization spearheaded by Stephen Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages.
It's dedicated to providing resources to help put the pieces back together again for abused girls.
"When things like that happened my family was completely fractured. It's more than just the victim and the abuser. It's the ramifications are felt just everywhere," said Cage.
According to Janie's Fund, 1 in 5 girls experience the trauma of abuse before the age of 18 .
Cage hopes she can use her painful past and bright future to help others who may have struggled in the same ways she once did.
"I don't think it's a coincidence that people who have had pain and adversity in their lives often move on to become artists," said Cage.
To purchase Cage’s ornaments, head to lytornaments.com
