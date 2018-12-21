Mid-South Hero: Local mom and her ‘Little Helpers' giving back to the community

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Teaching small children the importance of giving instills values that last a lifetime.
A local grassroots group of parents, headed by a Mid-South mom, allows busy, little hands to do give back all year long, not just during the holidays.
In the season of giving, this local volunteer group is hard at work at making Christmas cards for service men and woman who are away from home for the holidays.
The woman leading this colorful act of kindness, Selena Silvestro.
“Selina is a light bulb in a dark place,” said Roxie Nunnally, Lewis Help Today Foundation executive director. “When the bulb is on it shines really, really bright.
This mom of 2 is in charge of “Little Helpers," a volunteer group that holds monthly service projects for children of all ages.
“There’s so many things teenagers and adults can volunteer with in the greater Memphis area but there’s not something small children can learn how to give back,” said Silvestro.
Little Helpers was founded back in 2010. Fast forward eight years and there are more than a dozen chapters across the world.
In Memphis alone, more than 1,000 parents are involved.
“Little Helpers started here in the greater Memphis-area and when our friends have moved out of state, they’ve started their own chapters,” said Silvestro. “So, we have chapters everywhere. We even have one in Ireland.”
They hold clothing drives, food drives and help at a soup kitchen.
“The children understand putting the bologna and the cheese on the bread and this is going to help somebody who is hungry today," said Silvestro. "So these are the things we can teach the preschoolers on up, something about giving back.”
And for the last few years, Selena and the Little Helpers have been throwing their support behind the Lewis Help Today Foundation.
“I would say that it’s a blessing that our organization has come in contact with Selina and her group Little Helpers,” said Nunnally.
November’s service project was especially helpful for the Lewis Help Today Foundation.
“We are gathering to collect gently used children’s coats, hats, mittens, gloves all the way up to adult sizes because we help teenagers and adults as well and we’re also donating non-perishable food items," said Silvestro.
A grass roots effort lead by a woman fueled by the need to give back.
“It just goes to show; how big her heart is,” said Nunnally. “She’s always connecting people. She’s always giving, she’s always researching organizations has she has with ours. To make sure that the donations that they collect are going to be useful for the community. Also show that integrity is there.”
Thanks to Silvestro’s kindness and her little helpers, she is our Mid-South Hero.
