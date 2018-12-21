New Amazon fulfillment center expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Amazon plans to build a new fulfillment center in Marshall County, Mississippi, bringing in hundreds of new jobs.
Right now Amazon is fine tuning and customizing this warehouse near highway 72 and 269.
The fulfillment center should be open for business by the summer of 2019.
It's being considered an early Christmas gift to Marshall County and surrounding communities.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced on Twitter Friday, Amazon is putting down roots in north Mississippi by moving into a 554-thousand square foot building in the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.
Marshall County Administrator Larry Hall is optimistic about the new center.
“With 850 jobs there’s going to a lot more money flowing here to be spent at home,” said Hall.
The Marshall County fulfillment center project has been in the works for several months, but kept quiet.
The few who knew used code names when talking about the plans.
Byhalia Mayor Phil Malone said Marshall County and Byhalia ought to be smiling.
"Population of the town of Byhalia is 1,300 and we are talking 850 jobs and so it's going to be awesome," said Malone.
The warehouse is expected to pull people looking for work from Mississippi and Tennessee.
It’s unknown at this time what kind of impact the new fulfillment center will have on the speed of Amazon orders in the Mid-South.
