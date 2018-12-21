Oak Court Mall shooting suspect turns himself in after mom contacts police

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The suspect responsible for firing shots outside Oak Court Mall on Wednesday has turned himself in, Memphis police confirmed.
MPD said Jerome Walker, 18, turned himself in after his mother contacted police.
Walker is charged with aggravated assault and theft of property after officials discovered the gun he used was reported as stolen.
According to police, the woman he shot at said he was backing out of a parking spot when he almost struck the victim’s car.
The victim kept driving, and that’s when police said Walker fired at her car. The woman was unhurt.
