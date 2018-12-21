Police say KY mother put baby in trash bag, threw child off balcony

MANCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - A 21-year-old mother has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her newborn baby.
The baby was found in a trash bag behind an apartment building in Clay County, KY.
Police said Amber Bowling put the baby, who was no more than a couple of hours old, in a trash bag and threw the child off a second-story balcony.
An autopsy found the baby died from injuries related to blunt force trauma.
Bowling’s arrest citation said the baby had a cranial fracture, fractured ribs and a brain bleed.
She was previously arrested for the crime, but will be re-arraigned following the indictment.
