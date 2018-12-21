Police say KY mother put baby in trash bag, threw child off balcony

Police say KY mother put baby in trash bag, threw child off balcony
Amber Bowling is being held without bond in the Clay County Detention Center.
By Laurel Mallory | December 20, 2018 at 9:23 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 2:18 PM

MANCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - A 21-year-old mother has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her newborn baby.

The baby was found in a trash bag behind an apartment building in Clay County, KY.

Police said Amber Bowling put the baby, who was no more than a couple of hours old, in a trash bag and threw the child off a second-story balcony.

PREVIOUS STORY >> 21-year-old charged with murder in death of newborn baby found in trash bag

An autopsy found the baby died from injuries related to blunt force trauma.

Bowling’s arrest citation said the baby had a cranial fracture, fractured ribs and a brain bleed.

She was previously arrested for the crime, but will be re-arraigned following the indictment.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.