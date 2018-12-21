Police: Woman shot, killed in Whitehaven while man showed off gun

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.
The shooting happened at Peppertree Apartments around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said Prestige Brown, 19, was smoking marijuana with the victim, identified as Denisha Jones, and another female in his girlfriend’s apartment. Brown’s handgun was on the dining room table, where the two females sat as Brown rolled a blunt.
After smoking the blunt, the female witness started admiring the gun and eventually picked it up.
Brown grabbed the gun and tried to show the two how to take the gun apart. The gun requires pressure to be applied to the trigger to disassemble it.
While Brown was taking it apart, the gun went off and shot Jones in the upper left chest area. She died on the scene.
After the shooting, police said Brown took the gun, ran downstairs, and threw the gun over a fence bordering the apartment building.
Once officials arrived on the scene, Brown admitted to recklessly shooting Jones.
Brown is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.
