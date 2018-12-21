Reagan Strange returns to Memphis after long run on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Reagan Strange is back home in the Mid-South, after her stint on the hit TV singing competition, ‘The Voice.’
She opened up about what happened behind the scenes and what's next for her career.
Strange sang her way to semi-finals and when it was time to come home, her first stop was LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
"It was so much fun we got to meet lots of cool little kids," said Strange.
She then stopped by WMC to open up about her experience on the big stage.
Strange said her favorite moment happened when the public wasn't watching, like the day she turned 14.
“It was so fun and everybody had the most thoughtful gifts. Emily was my battle partner. She knew I love Tic Tacs. It doesn’t seem like something you’d be like ‘yeah, She bought me 14 packs of Tic Tacs for my 14th birthday,’” said Strange.
She recalled the day she advanced to the semifinals.
"I was really dizzy," said Strange.
She was saved by a Twitter poll, though she couldn't take the stage.
“I don’t think anybody could possibly think about the fact of how bad I wanted to go up on that stage. It was just a decision the paramedics made and my mom and the producers. I think it was an overall decision they made that it just wasn’t safe for me to go up there,” said Strange.
She said it was hard seeing what people were saying about her on social media, but when she was welcomed with love when she returned home.
