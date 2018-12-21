School bus driver no longer employed by district after having beer on board

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Marana school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after a beer run at the wrong time.
Pictures and a video were posted of the driver near I-10 last week, with what appeared to be four cases of beer on the steps of the door of the bus.
The Marana Unified School District said the Transportation Department was notified on Dec. 14 of a picture of bus #257 and administration immediately began a review of the matter.
According to MUSD, the driver bought the beer, while off duty, on the way home. The district said “at no time were there students on the bus with alcohol present” and the bus driver did not transport students following the purchase of the alcohol.
However, the statement from MUSD said the bus driver is no longer employed by the district.
District Policy states that the manufacture, distribution, dispensing, possession, or use, on or in the workplace, of alcohol is prohibited. The workplace includes any school buildings, or any school premises and any school-owned vehicle.
The district said the driver had been employed with MUSD since 2011 and had no disciplinary files before the photo was shared.
Tucson News Now was told bus #257 was used for routes for two schools, but would not specify which ones.
In a statement, the district added: “The community member in possession of the photo posted on social media has not contacted the Marana Unified School District. The Marana Unified School District encourages students, staff, parents, and community members to bring any question or concern to the District’s attention, via telephone, email, or the District’s Let’s Talk online communication tool.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.