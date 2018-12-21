Shelby County ERs see major spike in flu-like cases

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is tracking what they’re calling a “significant increase” in flu-like illness.
Health officials say recen data shows the number of people reporting flu-like symptoms at local emergency rooms has increased by nearly 300 percent this week.
Cases are expected to peak in January or February.
Anyone who is sick with fever or other flu-like symptoms is urged to stay home. As always, wash your hands and cover your coughs.
If you haven’t had a flu shot, there’s still time. The Health Department is offering free shots at public health clinics while supplies last. No appointments necessary.
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Packer Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 6170 Macon Road, 38133
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
