Southaven announces plans for special-needs playground

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced Friday plans for a new special-needs playground.
Musselwhite said the Board of Alderman recently awarded bids for the site preparation and construction, which is expected to cost $448,400.
The state-of-the-art facility is being constructed adjacent to the Field of Dreams baseball field at the southern entrance of Snowden Grove Park at Nail Road and Snowden Lane. Musselwhite says it will add options and convenience to the city’s existing special-needs field as the city continues to diversify their parks program.
Funded by tourism taxes, the project is part of city’s “Parks Enhancement and Expansion Plan" and includes paving and landscaping Springfest area, a soccer expansion, floor-leveling at the arena and a running track at Central Park.
Musselwhite says the project should be finished within the next two years.
