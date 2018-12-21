Veteran officer died from self-inflicted gunshot wound, coroner says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said the 28-year Cincinnati Police Department veteran died from a self inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday.
Sgt. Arthur T. Schultz was a 28-year was found dead in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Eden Park Drive.
“We at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office wish to convey our condolences to the Schultz family,” Sammarco said.
Police officials said Schultz was well respected.
"CPD shares in the pain and tremendous loss of Sgt. Schultz as he will be tremendously missed,” Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.
Sgt. Schultz became an officer in 1990 and was assigned to District 4.
He was promoted to specialist in 1995 and then sergeant in 1997, where he served in District 1.
He worked in the Vice Unit nearly two decades, since December 2000.
Police officials are asking the community to keep the Schultz family and the entire Cincinnati Police Department in their prayers.
If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.
Call 1-800-273-8255.
