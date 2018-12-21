Windy, cold today

It will remain windy and cold all day with a few sprinkles or some drizzle this morning. A few flakes of snow are possible east of Memphis toward Selmer or Bolivar. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with a gusty northwest wind at 10-20 mph. That will make it feel like the 30s most of the day.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. WIND: Light. LOW: 32.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
RAIN CHANCE RETURNS LATE NEXT WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 60s.
