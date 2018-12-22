Clearing sky leads to cold night

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Clouds clear as cold dry air filters into the Mid-South tonight but a temporary shift in winds from the south will make for a warmer weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 32
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 56
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 43
THE WEEKEND: After a cold night tomorrow will be much warmer along with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase Saturday night in advance of a week cold front and a few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible after midnight and into early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the in the upper 40s. Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and highs in the lower 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain early and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
