Cold start this morning, warmer by the afternoon

It is a freezing morning with patchy frost for many locations across the Mid-South. Even with the cold start, south winds will prevail giving way for a warmer than average afternoon.
During the day today, we are looking at southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Factor the winds with the mainly sunny skies expected and we will see highs soar into the upper 50s by this afternoon. Tonight, we will see our skies become mostly cloudy as a weak cold front slides across the Mid-South. This will bring not only clouds but a few sprinkles overnight into the start of Sunday. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph prevailing.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. High: 56.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 42.
SUNDAY: Clouds will diminish as we progress through the day tomorrow as the front slides to the east. Highs will stay seasonal, in the lower 50s by the afternoon and winds will shift out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. By Sunday night we will see clear skies and lows back into the 30s.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY: Monday we will see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with afternoon highs staying seasonal in the lower 50s. Santa’s fight in the Mid-South is looking partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Christmas Day on Tuesday is looking mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower’s in the afternoon. Highs will stay mild, in the middle 50s by Christmas Day and then we will see lows hover in the upper 40s as we move into midweek.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for rain late in the day and highs staying in the lower 60s with lows in the 50s. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with rain and few thunderstorms along with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Friday we will see rain linger in the morning but by the afternoon we should start to dry out. Highs will stay in the upper 50s for Friday afternoon.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.