Cold start this morning, warmer by the afternoon

During the day today, we are looking at southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Factor the winds with the mainly sunny skies expected and we will see highs soar into the upper 50s by this afternoon. Tonight, we will see our skies become mostly cloudy as a weak cold front slides across the Mid-South. This will bring not only clouds but a few sprinkles overnight into the start of Sunday. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph prevailing.