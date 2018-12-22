Family remembers woman killed in deadly plane crash with colleagues

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Danielle Robinson was one of the four people killed in Thursday’s plane crash headed back to Memphis.
She leaves behind three children and a fiance.
Robinson’s family wants everyone to know how wonderful of a woman she was.
They told WMC she had just started working at Sunshine Enterprise a few months ago and she really enjoyed her job.
Jacqueline Shorter, Robinson's mother, recalled the last conversation she had with her 32-year-old daughter.
“She said, ‘Mami, I’m on my way home and I’ll see you in a little bit’ and I said, ‘Okay baby girl, I see you when you get here,’” said Shorter.
Robinson was on board the private plane that crashed in the Atlanta area on its way back to Memphis Thursday.
Also on board were 3 of Robinson’s colleagues from Sunshine Enterprise. They have been identified as Wei Chen, John Chen and Bruce Pelynio.
Robinson's fiance, Erick Harding, is trying to hold on to the good times.
"I'm sorry you went through this. I love you," said Harding.
He and the woman he calls his soulmate were planning to get married in a few months.
"It was like, it was New Year's Eve. We're just counting down until the wedding. We were just constantly counting down," said Harding.
Robinson's family said she was loving and thoughtful, a go-getter who had graduated from the University of Alabama.
“She went through some things but Danielle always rose up to the top like a giant. Nothing never kept my baby down,” said Shorter.
Through it all, Shorter remains thankful.
“I just thank God for the 32 years that he gave her to me to have as a beautiful daughter,” said Shorter.
Harding said this was the first flight Robinson had been on with the company.
Sunshine Enterprise released a statement which saying that although they are grieving the loss of four instrumental people, they are confident the business will persevere and continue to serve its customers.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.