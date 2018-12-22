Government shutdown could impact Shelby County

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A partial shutdown is expected to take place, over a measure which includes President Trump’s 5 billion dollar request for his border wall.
The House sent the measure with the wall funding to the Senate.
Senators have not come up with a deal yet and said they will not vote until there is a guaranteed agreement from all sides.
Tennessee Senator Bob Corker reportedly told reporters on capitol hill to go home and have a scotch.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the city shouldn't see any immediate impacts if the fight over president Trump's border wall leads to a government shutdown.
He told WMC his staff is still investigating.
"We are looking at it now, in fact we just had a meeting this morning in that we needed to get more information," said Strickland.
He also acknowledged some housing money could be delayed.
"It looks like some housing dollars from the federal government may be slow but we don't know what project that may affect," said Strickland.
Housing and Urban Development is one of the departments that would lose funding.
Other defunded departments include Homeland Security, Transportation, Commerce, Interior, Agriculture and Justice.
NBC news reported more than 420,000 employees would work without pay and 380,000 would be furloughed.
As holiday travel hits a fever pitch, TSA employees will stay on the job without pay.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service will do the same, including those in Memphis.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said any county impacts would be felt in the Office of Preparedness.
Office of Preparedness Director Brenda Jones told WMC she has been in contact with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and has not been advised of any changes.
