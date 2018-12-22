Memphis Tigers take on Wake Forest Deacons in 2018 Birmingham Bowl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s game day for Memphis football!
The Tigers take on Wake Forest Saturday morning in the 12th annual Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field.
Jackson Dillon and Sam Craft, two sixth year seniors, are making their final appearance in blue and gray.
While injuries limited their playing careers, they both say helping the U of M earn victories has been more than worth it.
“I feel like I had more ups than downs, and that’s the best part of it,” Craft said. “I can take from this. I’m thankful to have this opportunity to come play in the Birmingham Bowl again. Hopefully we can finish it off the right way.”
“Just lay it all on the line for my teammates and come out with the W,” Dillon said. “That’s what we’re here for. I want to win. We all want to win. That’s why we came down here. Not for the events or any of that. We came to play football to win.”
Jarvis Greer is in Birmingham covering the game. He’ll have highlights tonight at 6.
You can watch the game at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
