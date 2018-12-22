2 men arrested in connection to 2017 death of 2-year-old

Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)
By Jerrica Nunley | December 22, 2018 at 12:46 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 1:21 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested two men in the 2017 death of a toddler.

Laylah Washington, 2, was shot in a bout of road rage while riding in the backseat of her mother’s car last year. She died days later on June 13, 2017.

Tylan McCray, 21, was arrested Friday night and charged with first degree murder, 3 counts of criminal attempt felony to witness first degree murder, employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon McCray, 19, was also arrested and charged as an accessory to the murder of Laylah.

Tylan McCray (Left), Brandon McCray (Right)
The arrests come after a Crime Stoppers tip helped police.

Memphis Police Department released the following statement regarding the arrest:

The Memphis Police Department would like to thank everyone that played a part in helping bring justice to those responsible for the senseless killing of Laylah Washington. For more than a year, our investigators have worked long and hard to ensure justice for Laylah. This holiday season, the Washington family and all Memphians affected by this senseless killing can find some level of comfort in knowing that those responsible have been arrested and will answer for their actions.

