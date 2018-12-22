2 men arrested in connection to 2017 death of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested two men in the 2017 death of a toddler.
Laylah Washington, 2, was shot in a bout of road rage while riding in the backseat of her mother’s car last year. She died days later on June 13, 2017.
Tylan McCray, 21, was arrested Friday night and charged with first degree murder, 3 counts of criminal attempt felony to witness first degree murder, employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon McCray, 19, was also arrested and charged as an accessory to the murder of Laylah.
The arrests come after a Crime Stoppers tip helped police.
Memphis Police Department released the following statement regarding the arrest:
