Remembering Wei Chen; CEO killed in Atlanta plane crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Many people in the community are mourning the loss of Wei Chen, the CEO who was killed in a private plane crash near Atlanta.
He was a prominent business owner and also donated most of his time to charities, like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Jim Baker, a friend of Chen, said he gave a lot to people.
"Wei would do anything for anybody. Fly anybody anywhere, and offer a lot of kindness," said Chen
Chen and Baker were friends for more than a decade.Their favorite thing to do together was to fly.
In 2011, Chen flew around the world to 40 countries in 69 days.
"I said you're going to do what? [He said] I'm going to fly around the world. I said Wei, you know that is a huge undertaking. [He said] I can do it, there's nothing I can't do," said Baker.
Chen wrote a book about his experience. In one chapter, he shares the story of flying Baker's son and daughter-in-law to France and Italy for a special honeymoon trip.
"Lawson's father Jim Baker is a close friend and a big supporter of the St. Jude fundraiser gala that kicked off my flight. When he found out his son's honeymoon matched my trip schedule, he asked whether they could join a portion to celebrate their honeymoon. I was happy to do that," wrote Chen.Baker said Chen leaves behind a wife and 3 children.
Despite his tragic death, Baker hopes his big heart and giving spirit will live on forever.
"He just believed in the world and believed that hard work would get you anywhere you're going. He just had that and you could tell it by talking to him. He just exuded that sense of strong confidence," said Baker.
Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC at St. Jude, released a statement regarding Chen's death.
“All of us at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Mr. Chen’s passing. Our prayers and thoughts remain with his family this holiday season. Mr. Chen had a true passion for flying and he knew how to make the most of it. As a devoted supporter of St. Jude he used his passion to help our mission soar by raising more than $250k during his flight around the globe and he helped introduce St. Jude to the people of China in support of our global outreach efforts.”
