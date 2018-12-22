Remembering Wei Chen; CEO killed in Atlanta plane crash

“All of us at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Mr. Chen’s passing. Our prayers and thoughts remain with his family this holiday season. Mr. Chen had a true passion for flying and he knew how to make the most of it. As a devoted supporter of St. Jude he used his passion to help our mission soar by raising more than $250k during his flight around the globe and he helped introduce St. Jude to the people of China in support of our global outreach efforts.”