Showers Possible Late

MID-WEEK THRU FRIDAY: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and highs in the lower 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain early and highs in the mid to upper 50s.