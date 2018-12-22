Tigers TE Joey Magnifico serves as role model for former Le Bonheur patient

Around the same time, Joey and the Memphis Tigers football team decided to cheer up one of their biggest fans, and made Andrew the team’s kickoff kid for the UCLA game in 2017. Drew’s responsibility for the day was to run on the field, and pick up the kicking tee after every kickoff, but there was a problem. Andrew was nervous. Luckily, his role model Joey was right behind to reassure him everything was going to be okay.