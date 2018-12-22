Ukraine's leader orders Orthodox Church to change its name

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center left, attends a closed-door synod of three Ukrainian Orthodox churches to approve the charter for a unified church and to elect leadership in the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Poroshenko has told the crowd "the creation of our Church is another declaration of Ukraine's independence and you are the main participants of this historic event." (Mikhail Palinchak, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo via AP) (Mikhail Palinchak)