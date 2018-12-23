Cloudy with showers this morning, clearing by afternoon

MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and scattered showers as our next system moves into the region. Lows moving into Thursday will stay in the middle 50s with cloudy skies. Thursday is looking wet and stormy, as a cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. Highs on Thursday will stay in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We will watch Thursday closely as we could see not only heavy rain but the chance for thunderstorms. The system will push east by Friday, giving us only a chance for rain on Friday morning. Highs to end the week will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.