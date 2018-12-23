Cloudy with showers this morning, clearing by afternoon

A cloudy and wet start to Sunday will give way to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions by this afternoon. The dry weather looks to stick around for Christmas Eve with another chance for rain possible on Christmas Day.
An area of low pressure and associated fronts are moving across the Mid-South this morning. As the fronts slide east, we will see a few pockets of showers and cloudy skies. Once the front clears, the clouds will start to break, and sunshine should peek through by this afternoon. Highs today will hover near 50 degrees today with north winds around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we will return to mostly clear skies and light winds, that means lows will dip back into the lower 30s giving us a chilly start to Christmas Eve on Monday.
TODAY: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 32.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY: Monday we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with dry conditions as high pressure settles into the region. Highs on Christmas Eve will warm into the lower 50s and overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s for Santa’s flight leading into Christmas Day. Tuesday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies as high pressure moves out and a stationary front moves into the region. This means by the afternoon we could see a shower or two across the Mid-South. Highs on Christmas Day will warm into the middle 50s with lows staying mild, in the 40s with cloudy skies.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and scattered showers as our next system moves into the region. Lows moving into Thursday will stay in the middle 50s with cloudy skies. Thursday is looking wet and stormy, as a cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. Highs on Thursday will stay in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We will watch Thursday closely as we could see not only heavy rain but the chance for thunderstorms. The system will push east by Friday, giving us only a chance for rain on Friday morning. Highs to end the week will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday is looking dry for now with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs back into the 40s, so a big drop in temperatures after the storm system that will push through the region to end the week.
