Ole Miss drops name from journalism building

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Per his request, the University of Mississippi has removed alumnus Ed Meek’s name from the School of Journalism and New Media building.
Meek caught fire over a controversial Facebook post that he published in September, speaking out about recent fights that occurred in Oxford.
Many considered the post racially charged, which featured photos of two African American female students.
Meek wrote, “I hesitated until now to publish these pictures but I think [it’s] important that our community see what the camera is seeing at 2 a.m. after a ballgame.”
He continued, referencing to the university’s “3 percent decline in enrollment" and warned “real estate values will plummet” if this continues.
Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter condemned the post, saying it suggested an unjustified racial overtone.
After receiving more than 1,400 comments and being shared more than 800 times, Meek took the post down.
Mahogany Jordan, one of the students featured in the post, responded to Meek in a column.
“The post reeks of racist ideology as well as misogyny and is not representative of who either of us are,” wrote Jordan.
Meek released an apology, which prompted his request to have his name removed from the building.
The Journalism and New Media faculty accepted Meek’s request and asked for an expedited process.
