Quiet Weather Pattern For Now

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -An area of low pressure and associated front has moved east of the Mid-South this afternoon. Skies cleared out beautifully and the dry weather will stick around for Christmas Eve with another slight chance of rain on Christmas Day. Temperatures tonight will be cooler under a cool northwesterly flow.
Skies are mostly sunny and highs will stay close to average in near 50 degrees with a cool northerly wind. It will be breezy at times with wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight skies will remain mostly clear with light winds, that will mean colder temperatures with lows tumbling into the lower 30s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 32.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY: Monday mostly sunny skies to start with a few more high thin clouds in the afternoon. High pressure will keep us dry. Highs on Christmas Eve will warm into the lower 50s and overnight lows will stay chilly in the upper 30s. Christmas Day, Tuesday increasing clouds, skies partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 40s. High pressure will shift east and a slow-moving front will stall out nearby. This will mean a few showers will be possible with the best chances south of Memphis.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday skies will stay mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and a 30% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening as our next system moves into the region. Lows on Wednesday will fall into the low to mid 50s. Thursday is looking pretty wet and stormy, as a cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. Highs on Thursday will stay in mild in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We will watch Thursday closely as we could see some heavy pockets of rain and a chance of thunderstorms. The system will push east by Friday, giving us a lingering chance of a rain early Friday. Highs to end the week will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday, partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs back on the chilly side in the 40s and lows mid 30s. Sunday more clouds and continued cold with highs remaining in the 40s.
