Showers Possible Tonight & Early Sunday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Clouds will continue to build from west to east tonight in advance of a weak cold front. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible tonight. There could be some lingering showers early Sunday morning before clouds gradually decrease through the day.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. 20% chance of showers overnight. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 42.
SUNDAY: A few showers possible early otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease as the front slides to the east. Highs in the lower 50s and breezy at times with winds out of the NW by afternoon at 5-15 mph. Sunday night, clear skies and lows near 32.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: Monday skies will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will stay in the lower 50s. Christmas eve night, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Christmas Day Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs temperatures will climb into the middle 50s by the afternoon. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.
MID-WEEK THRU FRIDAY: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and highs in the lower 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain early and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
