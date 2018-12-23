TN Senator slams government shutdown; calls it ‘unnecessary’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker called the government shutdown ‘unnecessary’ on CNN Sunday morning.
"This is a made-up fight, so the President can look like he's fighting, but even if he wins, our borders are going to be insecure," said Corker.
President Trump fired back at Corker on Twitter, saying the real reason Corker didn't run for re-election was because of sagging poll numbers.
As the partial federal government shutdown continues, the impact can definitely be felt here in the Mid-South.
Members of Congress went home this weekend without approving a spending bill to keep all the federal government open.
With the U.S. Senate adjourned until after Christmas, the partial government shut down will last longer than federal employees were hoping for.
TSA agents in Memphis and at other airports across the country are still showing up for work, but they are not getting paid.
Neither are other federal workers in the Mid-South, like the National Weather Service.
As for the impact on local government, Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director Brenda Jones said she's not been advised of any changes.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said some housing money could be delayed, but city officials are still trying to determine the full impact.
It’s the latest spat in a broader fight over funding with federal workers and their families caught in the middle.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.