4 dead, 2 injured in Collierville house fire

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Four people are dead after a late night house fire.
The fire started just before 11:00 p.m. at a home on Autumn Winds Drive in Collierville. Firefighters say they were able to rescue an adult and a child. They were both transported to the hospital.
Four people in the home were pronounced dead. Firefighters have not released their identities.
The cause of the fire is not known. Firefighters tell WMC Action News 5 they will be on scene investigating all morning.
