Dog beaten, shot, left in trash in Arkansas

BAUXITE, AR (KARK/CNN) - Wherever Teresa Tribble goes, she says she’s keeping her pup close.
Tribble said she’s unable to shake the image of what was discovered around the corner from her home.
She found a dog that was beaten and shot in the head three times.
The dog was then dumped in a trash can.
Trash collectors with Roberts Trash Service retrieved the pup from the trash can.
"It had a bullet in its head, it's eye was about to pop out of its socket," said April Roberts, who works at the family run company. "Who would do that to an animal?"
There's no hiding the Roberts family's disgust.
But they say they’re just grateful their trash collection employees opened the can before emptying it.
Without knowing who's responsible, neighbors like Tribble say they won't let their dog out of sight.
They are afraid this won’t be the last time an animal is abused so close to home.
"it's cruelty, and there's so much of it going on in the world. It's really sad," said Tribble.
Vets say they are hoping the dog makes a full recovery, although they were unable to save her eyes.
Copyright 2018 KARK via CNN. All rights reserved.