Infant boy shows up at local hospital with gunshot wound

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting after a four-month-old baby showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The infant arrived by private vehicle.
Officers learned from the mother that the infant had been shot in the abdomen while at a residence located in the 3200 block of Downing Street. The infant was taken into surgery, and was last listed in stable but critical condition.
Officers traveled to the residence, where others were present, and found the location inside where the shooting is believed to have occurred.
At least one man was detained for questioning. It is not clear what led to the infant being shot, but according to Chief James Davis, the man in question will be charged with aggravated assault and shooting inside the city.
His name is not yet being released.
The investigation is ongoing.
