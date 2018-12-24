Kevin Spacey faces felony sexual assault charge, defends self with strange in-character YouTube video

(RNN) - Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged after the holidays for felony sexual assault, a Massachusetts district attorney announced on Monday.
The assault allegedly occurred in July 2016, at a Nantucket bar. The victim is the 18-year-old son of a former Boston news anchor, according to The Boston Globe.
“I’m pleased that the case is moving forward in the judicial system,” the anchor, Heather Unruh, told The Globe.
Unruh publicly accused Spacey of the assault in a press conference last year. According to the mother, Spacey got her son, who had told him he was old enough to drink, drunk and stuck his hands down his pants.
“Kevin Spacey had no right to sexually assault him. There was no consent,” she said last year.
The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said Spacey would be arraigned on Jan. 7 in the case.
Spacey, in an apparent attempt to preempt the charge, released a video on YouTube on Monday vaguely defending himself while in his “House of Cards” character, Frank Underwood.
Spacey has been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual assault, many alleging they were teens when the assaults occurred.
That includes “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey assaulted him when he was 14.
Spacey’s Underwood character was written off “House of Cards” for the final season of the Netflix show following the wave of accusations.
