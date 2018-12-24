Man arrested for abusing child at Bass Pro

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of abusing his child at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.
A witness told police she saw Charles Pruitt being verbally and physically abusive to his daughter.
According to a police affidavit, Pruitt at one point pushed her face into a shopping cart, slapped her, "aggressively" grabbed her jacket and wrapped her up, and spanked her.
Police took Pruitt into custody and charged him with child abuse and neglect.
