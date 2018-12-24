Man arrested for choking, pushing girlfriend out of moving car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police say he choked his girlfriend before pushing her out of a moving car.
The victim told police that she and 29-year-old George Walker were arguing about him selling drugs as they sat in the car Saturday.
Walker allegedly chocked her, causing her to lose consciousness.
The victim said when she regained consciousness, Walker was opening her car door then pushed her out.
Walker is charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.
