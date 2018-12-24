Man charged with DUI after crashing into car full of teens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man has been charged with DUI after he crashed into car full of teens.
The crash happened at Highway 385 and Hacks Cross Road Sunday night.
Three teens were stopped on the shoulder of the highway after one of them got sick
One of them was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other two victims are in non critical condition.
Christopher Thomas, 45, faces a number of charges including driving while under the influence.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office urges those who plan to drink to use a ride sharing service or have a designated driver.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.