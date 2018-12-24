Olympic athlete’s missing medal replaced after 30 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A prized Olympic medal, missing for more than 30 years, has finally been replaced.
Margaret Matthews Wilburn had no clue she would soon be honored, as she sat in Sunday service at World of Life Healing Ministry,
Wilburn is an Olympic Bronze medalist, a medal she earned in Melbourne Australia in 1956 as a member of the 4x100 meter relay.
While sharing her success story and passing her Bronze Medal around during a school assembly, her medal was stolen and never recovered.
For more than four decades she didn't speak of it, not even to her friend Dr. Rochelle Stevens, a two time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist in track and field.
When Stevens learned about the theft earlier this year, she immediately contacted the United States Olympic Committee.
This is the result of an 11 month investigation.
A replacement medal was granted after a vote by the International Olympic Committee.
During the church service, an unsuspecting Wilburn was presented the Olympic Bronze metal. Her reaction was golden.
“Thank God. This is such an honor,” said Wilburn. It was a moment she said she never imagined.
Stevens is calling the medal a holiday miracle.
“I was like, I’m not going to wait until Christmas because 42 years to have something take from that. I too use to let people hold my medal and put it around their neck, but from now on out my medal is staying around my neck and you can look at it from afar,” said Stevens.
