People who live in these cities are the best at keeping New Year’s Resolutions

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With up to 92 percent of Americans doomed to fail at keeping their New Year’s resolutions – “spend less and save more” is among both the most popular and most commonly broken – the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions as well as accompanying videos as a follow-up on its Most Sinful Cities ranking.
To help Americans stick to their 2019 goals, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 56 key metrics. The data set ranges from adult obesity to income growth to employment outlook.
Best Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions
1. San Francisco, CA
2. Scottsdale, AZ
3. San Diego, CA
4. Seattle, WA
5. Irvine, CA
6. San Jose, CA
7. Salt Lake City, UT
8. Austin, TX
9. Portland, OR
10. Orlando, FL
Best vs. Worst
Fremont, California, has the lowest share of obese adults, 14.7 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 45.1 percent.
Seattle, has the lowest share of delinquent debtors, 1.92 percent, which is 6.3 times lower than in Jackson, Mississippi, the city with the highest at 12.13 percent.
South Burlington, Vermont, has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.0 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 9.3 percent.
Huntington, West Virginia, has the lowest prevalence of adult binge- and heavy drinking, 12.15 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in Madison, Wisconsin, the city with the highest at 29.44 percent.
San Jose, California, has the lowest share of adult smokers, 8.20 percent, which is three times lower than in St. Louis, the city with the highest at 24.69 percent.
