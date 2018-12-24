Police searching for 88-year-old missing for a week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen December 17.
Lonnie Harris, 88, was at last seen at his home when he was headed downtown. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Harris is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a bald head but but sometimes wears a black dreadlocks wig.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark dress pants.
If you see him, you’re asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
