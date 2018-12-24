Quiet Weather The Next Few Days

MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday skies will stay mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and a 30% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening as our next system moves into the region. Lows on Wednesday will fall into the low to mid 50s. Thursday is looking pretty wet and stormy, as a cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. Highs on Thursday will stay in mild in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We will watch Thursday closely as we could see some heavy pockets of rain and a chance of thunderstorms. The system will push east by Friday, giving us a lingering chance of a rain early Friday. Highs to end the week will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.