Quiet Weather The Next Few Days

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -High pressure will keep dry and skies mainly clear tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s under a cool light northwesterly flow.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy Fog. Winds: Light. Low: 32.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Patchy fog or freezing fog early. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5. High 52
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SE 5. Low 39.
CHRISTMAS DAY & NIGHT: Increasing clouds to mostly cloudy by afternoon with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 40s. High pressure will shift east and a slow-moving front will stall out nearby. This will mean a few showers will be possible with the best chances south of Memphis.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: Wednesday skies will stay mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and a 30% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening as our next system moves into the region. Lows on Wednesday will fall into the low to mid 50s. Thursday is looking pretty wet and stormy, as a cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. Highs on Thursday will stay in mild in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. We will watch Thursday closely as we could see some heavy pockets of rain and a chance of thunderstorms. The system will push east by Friday, giving us a lingering chance of a rain early Friday. Highs to end the week will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday, partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs back on the chilly side in the 40s and lows mid 30s. Sunday more clouds and continued cold with highs remaining in the 40s.
