Rain Chances for Christmas

MID-TO-LATE WEEK: The clouds will remain for Wednesday along with chances for showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be on the mild side out ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the low 50s. Thursday will be the wettest and warmest day as an area of low pressure and cold front track through the Mid-South. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will be more widespread and there could be a few embedded thunderstorms and winds will be pretty gusty at times too. We will continue to watch Thursday closely, but right now rain and gusty wind will be the primary threat, although a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will remain through Thursday night and there could be a few lingering showers, Friday morning. We dry out during the day on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.