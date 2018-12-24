Rain Chances for Christmas

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Clouds will continue to increase as the southerly wind flow pulls in more moisture. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. There could be a few showers tonight and in the morning on Christmas Day,
THE REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds: southeast around 5 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible late. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 39.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Tuesday, skies will be cloudy and there is a 30% chance of some light rain during the morning hours. Highs will stay seasonal, in the lower 50s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Christmas night, we are looking at lows in the middle 40s with cloudy skies and south winds.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: The clouds will remain for Wednesday along with chances for showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be on the mild side out ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the low 50s. Thursday will be the wettest and warmest day as an area of low pressure and cold front track through the Mid-South. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 60s. Rain will be more widespread and there could be a few embedded thunderstorms and winds will be pretty gusty at times too. We will continue to watch Thursday closely, but right now rain and gusty wind will be the primary threat, although a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will remain through Thursday night and there could be a few lingering showers, Friday morning. We dry out during the day on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature much cooler temperatures as highs will be in the 40s and lows in low to mid 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and both days look dry right now.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.