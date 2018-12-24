Seasonal weather for Christmas Eve

A foggy and cold morning will give way to mostly to partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Light rain chances will return overnight into Christmas Day.
High pressure has moved over the Mid-South giving us a seasonal and sunny day for Christmas Eve. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 50s with southeast winds around 5 mph. We will keep with mostly sunny skies during the day, becoming partly cloudy this evening and mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s for tonight with small rain chances and southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: southeast around 5 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 39.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Tuesday is looking rather cloudy across the region. Very light rain is possible, but most locations will remain dry across the Mid-South. Highs will stay seasonal, in the lower 50s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Christmas night, we are looking at lows in the middle 40s with cloudy skies and south winds.
MID-TO-LATE WEEK: The clouds will stick around for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances are possible on Wednesday leading up to our cold front and low-pressure system that will impact the region on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the 50s with highs on Thursday warming into the middle 60s. Thursday is looking wet and stormy, as the cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. We will watch Thursday closely, but right now rain looks to be our primary threat, but a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain lingers into Thursday night going into Friday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s. We dry out during the day on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday is looking mainly dry for now with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs back into the 40s, so a big drop in temperatures after the storm system that will push through the region to end the week. Saturday night into Sunday we could see a few showers creep into the region with lows in the 30s and afternoon highs for Sunday staying chilly, in the 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.