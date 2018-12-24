Secret Santas: Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt

In this Dec. 20, 2018 photo, Reagen Adair holds on to an RIP Medical Debt yellow envelope as she poses for a photo at her home in Murchison, Texas. The co-founders of RIP Medical Debt buy millions of dollars in past-due medical debt for pennies on the dollar. But instead of hounding people to pay, they send letters saying the debt is erased, no strings attached. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)