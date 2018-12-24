Separated siblings meet for the first time

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After being separated by foster care and adoption, two siblings have finally met for the very first time.
Esther Pilgrim grew up in foster care. Her entire life she had been looking for her younger brother who had been given up for adoption.
After an extensive search spanning decades, Pilgrim was convinced by a friend to make a Facebook video as a last ditch effort to find her lost brother.
"I reluctantly did it, I was like you know what, what can it hurt," said Pilgrim.
For months, she heard nothing and she was ready to give up.
"I had come to acceptance that if I didn't find him, I had to be at peace with that," said Pilgrim.
Meanwhile, David Wiss had been trying to find his birth family.
Last week, Wiss' son stumbled upon that Facebook video.
“And we watched it and there it was. She made that video and it had my birth date and it had both my parents and I could verify that because I had my birth certificate,” said Wiss.
He knew he had to contact her. Last Monday he found a phone number for her online.
"We got a call from Missouri and I didn't even want to answer it because I thought it was someone trying to sell me something," said Pilgrim.
Wiss said it was kind of a surreal moment.
For the first time in their lives, the two siblings met.
“When we met and we hugged, it’s like here’s this person I’ve waited my whole life to touch,” said Pilgrim.
Now they have big plans for the future.
"And hopefully getting in trouble together like brother and sisters do.. It's never to late for that," said Wiss.
Pilgrim hopes their story inspires others who have been adopted or grew up in foster care.
"Encourage people to find their hope and chase hope," said Pilgrim.
Just days before Christmas and these two have already found their Christmas miracle.
