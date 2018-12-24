Tracking rain for Christmas Eve night into Christmas Morning

MID-TO-LATE WEEK: The clouds will stick around for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances are possible on Wednesday leading up to our cold front and low-pressure system that will impact the region on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the 50s with highs on Thursday warming into the middle 60s. Thursday is looking wet and stormy, as the cold front and low-pressure system tracks across the region. We will watch Thursday closely, but right now rain looks to be our primary threat, but a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain lingers into Thursday night going into Friday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s. We dry out during the day on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies.