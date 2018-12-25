The Auction at Graceland is now open for online bids

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The live ‘Auction at Graceland’ is less than two weeks away, but online bidding is now open.
Some of the items up for grabs are the original sale agreement for Graceland, the red velvet shirt worn by Elvis during a homecoming concert in Tupelo, plenty of bling and one-of-a-kind Elvis experiences.
Graceland’s Vice President of Archives and Events, Angie Marchese, said the experiences are the first of their kind.
“It’s things like going behind the ropes at Graceland, and looking at things you might have seen on video, but haven’t been able to see in person,” said Marchese.
Each of auction items come from third party consignees and a lot of them are already on display at Elvis Presley’s Memphis.
“Nothing is actually coming from the Graceland Archives. We’re actually able to participate in the auction, and bring things back to the collection. So we actually actively bid in the auction,” said Marchese.
Proceeds from all of the experiences up for auction will go to charities through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.
The foundation has given to the National Civil Rights Museum, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Memphis.
So if a hunk of burning cash is burning a hole in your pocket, use that “money honey” to reserve your piece of rock n roll history.
