Christmas afternoon weather update

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - MERRY CHRISTMAS! Expect clouds to linger off and on into your Christmas night. Temperatures topped out in the upper 50s this afternoon and will slowly fall toward the 40s after sunset.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Winds: East at 5 mph. Low: 45.
WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a few showers early. It will be slightly warmer with highs around 60 degrees. The wind will pick up by late afternoon and evening with gusts to 20 mph by sunset. The wind will really crank up Wednesday night with gusts to 30 mph. A few showers are possible with lows in the 50s.
WET AND STORMY THURSDAY: A cold front will bring rain and storms to the Mid-South. A few storms could be strong in north Mississippi. Gusty winds are our primary threat along with heavy rain as this system moves through during the day. Highs will top out in the mid 60s. A few showers could linger into Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
FRIDAY: Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s. It will be dry Friday night with lows in the upper 30s.
COLDER WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking much colder. Look for a little more sun Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Rain chances look to stay south of the area this weekend. Wet weather looks to return by Tuesday of next week.
