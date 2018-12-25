New TN state laws to take effect beginning January 1

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - As Tennesseans ring in the new year, several new laws will take effect starting January 1.
Three of these laws are making waves across the state.
Sunday wine sales will begin in grocery stores to kick off the new year.
Liquor stores were able to start selling alcoholic beverages on Sunday in 2018, but retail grocery stores were not included.
In the new year, grocery stores will be able to sell wine on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
As the world watches the battle in Congress over building a wall along the U.S. Mexico border, Tennessee passed a law that will prohibit local and state governmental entities from adopting 'Sanctuary City' policies.
Any state or local entity which adopts a sanctuary policy will be ineligible to receive state funds until the policy is rescinded.
On a Spanish Facebook live news page, Memphis police recently discussed the new law with an active audience.
In essence, MPD says their department will not enforce the new law as they are not contracted to partner with Immigration and Customers Enforcement.
Meanwhile the fight against opioid abuse in Tennessee is ramping up.
In 2019, the Tennessee Department of Health must maintain a public toll-free telephone line and web-based hotline for citizens to report potential opioid abuse
Any establishment or entity which prescribes, dispenses, or handles opioids must display a sign calling for citizens to call the hotline if they suspect abuse.
We asked the Tennessee Department of Health how the hotline will be staffed and who would enforce signage.
A spokesperson with the department say the Complaint Intake Line will be staffed by the Office of Investigations and compliance for signage will be determined as part of the state licensure review board.
